Maple Leafs vs Avalanche Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for February 24th

NHL Picks: NHL Best Bets for Leafs at Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs (32-16-8) wrap up a four-game Western Conference road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (35-18-5) on Saturday night at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Leafs are looking to get revenge after a 5-3 setback against the Avalanche in Toronto in the first meeting on Jan. 13, as Colorado cashed as slight underdogs (+113) at most shops while the Over (6.5) connected.

Toronto has won each of the first three stops on the trip, while winning six in a row overall. The Leafs have outscored the opposition 34-14 in the six-game winning streak, going for four or more goals in each of the outings. The Over is on a 4-1 run across the past five outings, too.

For Colorado, it is coming off a 2-1 OT loss on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The Avs are just 3-4-2 across the past nine outings, while allowing three or more goals in six of the past eight contests.

Ilya Samsonov (13-4-6, 3.19 GAA, .882 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to get the starting nod in the blue ice for the Leafs, while Alexandar Georgiev (30-13-3, 2.90 GAA, .899 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to get the start in between the pipes for the Avs.

Toronto leads the NHL with 3.7 goals per game (GPG), and it has picked up the pace even more lately. The Leafs lean on the power play, too, hitting 28.4% to rank 2nd in the NHL, while taking 33.1 shots on goal per game to check in 5th.

Colorado really struggled lately, and it is a risky play against the red-hot Leafs. Keep backing Toronto until it starts to cool off.

NHL Money Line Bets for Maple Leafs at Avalanche

Maple Leafs ML (+100 at Caesars)

As far as the total is concerned, the Maple Leafs has hit the Over in four of the past five games, while the total has gone high at a 6-2 clip in the previous eight contests. On the road, Toronto has hit the Over at a 5-2-1 pace across the previous eight outings.

Toronto's defense has really struggled, so all of that offense has been necessary. The Leafs allow 3.1 GPG to rank 18th, while the penalty kill ranks 22nd with a marginal 77.6% success rate.

Colorado ranks 3rd in the NHL with 3.6 GPG, while hitting 23.1% to rank 9th on the power play. Defensively, they have also struggled with 3.2 GPG allowed, ranking 19th, while the kill is so-so at 81.6%. It's a good recipe for plenty of Over results, too, and that might be the best play on the board, although you'll have to pay through the teeth.

NHL Totals Bets for Maple Leafs at Avalanche

Over 6.5 (-140 at Caesars)

NHL Game Props for Maple Leafs at Avalanche

As far as the game props are concerned, we have a lot of potential goal scorers in this game, which should feature some fire-wagon hockey. In fact, FanDuel is offering a 4-leg Same Game Parlay of Anytime Goal Scorers, and we're all-in.

The 4-leg Same Game Parlay features Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and William Nylander, which looks REALLY good at +1835.

Matthews has been on an insane roll lately, posting 10 goals in the past five games, including a pair of hat tricks. And since back-to-back scoreless games, he has 19 goals in the past 15 outings.

The All-Star MacKinnon hasn't been quite that hot, but he has picked up the pace with two goals in the past three games. The most risky part might be Rantanen, who hasn't scored in the past four games since lighting the lamp in Washington on Feb. 13. As far as Nylander, he has eight goals in the past eight games, with goals in six of those contests.

4-leg Same Game Parlay (+1835 at FanDuel)