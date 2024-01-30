NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Parlays for Tuesday, January 30

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Tuesday, January 30

The National Hockey League has just two games on the slate Tuesday night, as we wind things down leading up to the All-Star break this coming weekend in Toronto. A lot of teams have already begun their rest period, but there are still values to be had on the ice. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Blue Jackets vs Blues

The Blue Jackets (15-24-10) square off with the Blues (26-20-2) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

Columbus will be happy to see the All-Star break, as this team needs to recharge. The Jackets are just 1-3-1 in the past five games, and 3-6-3 in the past 12 games overall. In addition to the losing, it was learned over the weekend that Patrik Laine will be away from the team after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He has missed the past 17 games with a fractured collarbone, and help is not on the immediate way.

To make matters worse, 19-year-old Adam Fantilli will not play after having his leg sliced by a skate blade in Sunday's game in Seattle. He had managed 12 goals and 27 points across 49 games, and his physical play has been a plus for Columbus, too.

The Blues have won five straight games, and they're super consistent, too. The past three wins have been 4-3 OT decisions, and the previous four wins are all by a 4-3 score. The Over is on a 7-1-1 run for St. Louis, too.

These teams met on Dec. 8 in Columbus, with the Blue Jackets coming away with a surprising 5-2 win as moderate underdogs (+140) as the Over (6.5) cashed. Look for the red-hot Blues to return the favor on home ice.

Blues ML (-160 at BetMGM)

Kraken vs Sharks

The Kraken (21-18-10) hit the road for the Bay Area to tangle with the Sharks (13-32-4) in the second and final game of the evening at SAP Center in San Jose. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Seattle has won four of the past five meetings in this series, although San Jose has protected home ice well, winning two of the past three skates at SAP Center, while covering the puck line in all three games, including twice as an underdog.

The Kraken might get Philipp Grubauer (5-9-1, 3.25 GAA, .884 SV%) back from a lower-body injury. He has been sidelined since Dec. 9, and it might be a good time to slot him back in with Joey Daccord on a three-game losing streak.

Mackenzie Blackwood (7-17-3, 3.63 GAA, .896 SV%) has won back-to-back starts, including a victory over the first-place New York Rangers. The Sharks lost last time out by a 5-2 score against the Buffalo Sabres, but San Jose had been hot, winning a season-best three straight before that.

The Sharks are worth a play straight up for less conservative bettors, including a chance to nearly double up on the ML at DraftKings (+195). We'll take the Sharks on the puck line, as they're still a solid value.

The Over is also worth a look, either as a standalone wager, or as part of a parlay. The total has gone high at a 2-0-1 clip for the Kraken in the past three, while going 3-1 in the previous four for the Sharks. You can scoop up the Over at 5.5 at many shops.

Sharks PL (+1.5, -130 at Caesars)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Leg Super Parlay (+412 at Caesars)

Blues -160 ML vs. Blue Jackets

Sharks +1.5 PL (-130) vs. Kraken

Sharks vs. Kraken Over 5.5 (-120)

Same-Game Parlay (+215 at Caesars)

Sharks +1.5 PL (-130) vs. Kraken

Sharks vs. Kraken Over 5.5 (-120)

Two-Leg Parlay (+188 at Caesars)