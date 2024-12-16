NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are only three NHL games Monday, but one of them is a Stanley Cup rematch, and the other could be a preview of this season's finals. The other game is Colorado against Vancouver. If that ends up being the finals something has gone awry. First puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET, so you have a little extra time to get your DFS lineups in. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Nine of the 10 teams that played Sunday were on the second leg of a back-to-back. Unsurprisingly, zero teams are in such a position here. The Capitals are on the first leg, but they have been steady in their goaltending rotation, so anything other than Charlie Lindgren on Monday and Logan Thompson on Tuesday would be a surprise.

GOALIE

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at VAN ($7,600): There are no poor offenses in line to play Monday. Every team ranks in the top 12 in goals per game, but the Canucks are the ones who are 12th. Also, they have only managed 26.2 shots on net per contest, which is bottom five in the NHL. Thus, they have been lucky. The Avalanche have only allowed 26.7 shots on net per game, but poor goaltending has done them in. That's why the team has two new goalies that were not on the roster when the season started, including Blackwood. He made 37 saves on 39 shots in his first start with Colorado. I'll roll with him at this salary.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at VAN ($5,000): Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are pacing the NHL in points. They are as hot a duo as you can find. Lehkonen is filling out their line in the third spot. He has seven goals over his last nine games, and while that's unsustainable, he certainly benefits from his linemates. Thatcher Demko has struggled in his two starts since returning from injury, allowing nine total goals. Unfortunately, Kevin Lankinen is under the weather, so the Canucks may have no choice but to hope Demko has found his footing.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Panthers at Oilers

Sam Bennett (C - $6,000), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,200), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,600)

Speaking of guys under the weather, this line has an asterisk on it because Aleksander Barkov missed Florida's last game with an illness. Hey, I got my annual cold recently, it's the season for it. Regardless, all three of these guys are worth rostering, and they can be considered a stack even if Barkov returns, because all three are often found on the top power-play unit, with Bennett sometimes pushed down to the second unit. The Oilers rank 26th on the penalty kill. This stack is about wanting to get guys facing that penalty kill more than any even-strength line unity.

Bennett's only real issue has been staying healthy, and this year he's been healthy, tallying 13 goals and 13 assists through 30 games. He's scored six of those points with the extra man. By his standards, Tkachuk is shooting less, but he's put 74 shots on net over 26 contests. He's tallied 10 goals but notably added 20 assists. Keith's kid also has 12 power-play points and has had over 30 in each of his last two seasons. An 8.2 percent shooting rate (14.2 percent career shooting rate) has limited Verhaeghe to eight goals, but he's managing. He's added 15 assists and has 11 power-play points.

DEFENSEMAN

Devon Toews, COL at VAN ($3,600): No Panthers defenseman has emerged on the power play with Brandon Montour off in Seattle, so I did what I often do when I like Colorado's matchup but am not sure about shelling out for Cale Makar's lofty salary ($8,300, for the record). That is to say, I turned to Toews. When Toews is playing well, he often offers DFS value, and wouldn't you know it, he has six assists and 16 shots on net over his last seven games. If Demko has not yet shaken off the rust, and if Lankinen isn't in net, Toews has some fine DFS upside today.

