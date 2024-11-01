NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on the NHL slate Friday. Dallas faces Florida in Finland, Ottawa travels to play the Rangers, the Islanders are in Buffalo, Columbus hosts Winnipeg, Tampa Bay visits Minnesota and New Jersey plays in Calgary. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CLM ($8,600): Hellebuyck has been terrific once again this season as he's posted a 7-1-1 recorded with 2.13 GAA and .923 save percentage. The Blue Jackets have played well so far, but they'll have issues trying to score against Hellebuyck and the Jets.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. NYI ($7,900): It's been a tough start for Luukkonen with a 3.31 GAA and .890 save percentage having come off producing a 2.57/.910 line. The Sabres are hoping he returns to form in a favorable matchup against the Islanders and an offense that's only averaging 2.20 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY vs. NJ ($4,700): Sharangovich has gone scoreless in three outings after missing the first seven with a lower-body injury. He was one of the biggest surprises of last season when he registered 31 goals and 28 assists and will look to get on the scoresheet against his former teammates.

Conor Geekie, TB at MIN ($3,500): Geekie was selected 11th overall in 2022 by the Coyotes and came over to the Lightning in the Mikhail Sergachev deal this past summer. He's so far supplied a pair of goals and one assist while skating on the second line alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli and second power-play unit. Geekie is worth a flyer if you need a cheaper forward to fill out your rosters.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets at Blue Jackets

Kyle Connor (W - $9,600), Mark Scheifele (C - $8,900), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,900)

It's hard to go against the top line in the NHL early on. Connor has been sensational with points in all 10 appearances, including at least two from his last four. Scheifele has also been excellent by scoring six times while adding seven assists. Vilardi is up to eight points, with four of those coming in the last two matchups. Columbus has surprisingly impressed this season, though the Jets are arguably the league's best team.

Sabres vs. Islanders

Tage Thompson (C - $8,000), John-Jason Peterka (W - $5,800), Alex Tuch (W - $7,200)

Thompson is back to being an elite center with seven goals and five assists after a shaky 2023-24 where he only posted 56 points. Tuch has also bounced back with three goals and six assists. Peterka is at eight points across eight games after getting hurt during the Global Series at the start of the season. Thompson and Peterka also participate on Buffalo's lead PP while Tuch headlines the backup unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Luke Hughes, NJ at CGY ($5,500): Hughes is off to a slow start after returning from a shoulder injury that cost him the first nine games with only one assist, though he should get back into scoring form after notching 47 points as a rookie last season.

Brock Faber, MIN vs. TB ($5,200): Faber has produced a goal and four assists. He starred last year with 47 points, good enough to finish second in Calder Trophy voting. Faber also quarterbacks the first power play, with two of his five points coming there.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. NYI ($6,100): Dahlin has managed three straight seasons with at least 53 points, led by the 73 points in 2022-23. He reached the 20-goal mark last year for the first time and has started the current campaign with a goal and five helpers. Dahlin QBs the Sabres' top PP with at least 20 PPPs in each of the last three seasons. He also recorded an assist in all three meetings with the Islanders during 2023-24.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.