NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has four games scheduled, including one beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one starting at 7:30 p.m., one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. and one puck drop at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. New Jersey) and Vegas (vs. Minnesota) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline, while Toronto (vs. Ottawa) and Los Angeles (vs. Edmonton) are also favored. The Over/Under for the Oilers-Kings matchup is 6.5 goals, and the other contests anticipate 5.5 goals. The Maple Leafs and Hurricanes hold 3-1 series leads and can advance to Round 2 with a victory on Tuesday night. The other two series are tied at 2-2.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR vs. OTT ($8,000): Stolarz wasn't at his best in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators, but he has plenty of bounce-back potential in Game 5. He had a 1.53 GAA and a .944 save percentage during an 11-game winning streak that started in the regular season. Stolarz was excellent on home ice during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 12-5-1 record with three shutouts, a 1.86 GAA and a .932 save percentage, and has gone 2-0 while stopping 57 of 61 shots at Scotiabank Arena in the playoffs.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at VGK ($7,200): Gustavsson has been outstanding this postseason, earning a 2.58 GAA and a .919 save percentage through four outings. He leads all netminders in the playoffs with 125 saves. Gustavsson possesses plenty of bang for the buck upside for Tuesday's slate, especially if the Wild rebound with a victory following Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at LAK ($8,500): Draisaitl has been all over the scoresheet in the postseason, collecting three goals, 13 shots and six helpers over a four-game point spree. He has one goal and three helpers with the man advantage in the last two contests.

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN at VGK ($8,200): Kaprizov has registered four goals and four assists across his four-game point streak. He has three multi-point efforts while adding 13 shots and nine blocks over that stretch.

Adrian Kempe, LAK vs. EDM ($7,200): Kempe's three-game point streak in Round 1 ended in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers. Still, he has accounted for four goals, five power-play assists,18 shots and six blocks through four games this playoffs. Kempe also had one goal, four helpers and 19 shots in four outings versus Edmonton during the regular season.

William Nylander, TOR vs. OTT ($6,600): Nylander has accumulated one goal and five helpers in his four-game point spree. He has earned 12 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists) during that stretch. Nylander produced 25 of his 45 goals and 50 of his 84 points on home ice during the regular season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Devils

Andrei Svechnikov (W - $5,600), Sebastian Aho (C - $6,000), Jackson Blake (W - $4,300)

Svechnikov has four goals, one assist and 13 shots through four appearances this postseason. He netted a hat trick in Sunday's 5-2 win. Aho has one goal and four helpers across his three-game point spree. Blake has chipped in three assists and seven shots in the last three matches.

Carolina's top line combined for three goals and four assists in Game 4. The trio has plenty of bang for the buck upside and offensive upside for Tuesday's slate.

Kings vs. Oilers

Warren Foegele (W - $4,900), Phillip Danault (C - $4,100), Trevor Moore (W - $4,800)

Foegele has generated one goal, two assists, 17 shots and four blocks this postseason. Danault has found the scoresheet in four straight games to open the playoffs, compiling two goals, five assists (two on the power play), seven shots and 10 blocks. Moore has two goals, two helpers, nine shots and four blocks through four postseason outings.

The second line of Los Angeles offers considerable potential as a value option in a high-scoring series versus Edmonton.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at LAK ($6,800): Bouchard has three multi-point efforts in four games versus the Kings, supplying four goals, three helpers, 19 shots and four blocks. He has consecutive two-goal performances going into Tuesday night's action.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at TOR ($5,500): Sanderson has provided one goal, two power-play assists, four shots and five blocks in the last two games. His category coverage makes him an intriguing value addition if he stays hot offensively.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.