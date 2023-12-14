NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 14

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Hockey fans have plenty to look forward to tonight with eight games on the schedule. That leaves us with lots of options, so let's highlight some players to target and ones to avoid for your lineups.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. CAL ($23): Gustavsson isn't having a great campaign with a 6-7-2 record, 3.05 GAA and .900 save percentage in 16 outings this year, but the 25-year-old goaltender has turned things around recently, posting a 1.21 GAA and a .951 save percentage over his last five contests. The Flames rank 21st offensively this campaign with 3.00 goals per game, so this is a fairly favorable matchup for him. If you're looking for an alternative, consider Carter Hart ($32), who is more expensive but is having a great season, is on a three-game winning streak and is facing Washington, a team that has struggled offensively in 2023-24.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Antti Raanta, CAR at DET ($26): Though inexpensive, Raanta has a poor 3.40 GAA and .860 save percentage in 13 contests this season. He's trending in the wrong direction too, going 0-3-0 with a 4.43 GAA and an .807 save percentage over his last four appearances. Meanwhile, Detroit ranks second offensively with 3.79 goals per game.

CENTER

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. CLM ($35): Hard to go wrong with Matthews when he's hot. The 26-year-old forward has seven goals and 11 points over his last six contests, bringing him up to 21 goals and 32 points through 26 games this year. It helps that the Maple Leafs will face Columbus, which ranks 29th defensively with 3.50 goals allowed per game. If you want a cheaper alternative, his teammate John Tavares ($26) is on a five-game scoring streak.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sam Bennett, FLA at VAN ($16): On the surface, Bennett is an interesting choice because he's getting top-six minutes and playing on the first power-play unit while being relatively affordable. That hasn't worked out for the 27-year-old so far, though. He has just three goals and six points in 16 contests. Perhaps he'll rebound as the season progresses, but it will be difficult to do so tonight against Vancouver, which ranks fourth defensively, allowing just 2.55 goals per game.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. TBL ($26): Hyman is proving his 2022-23 breakout was no fluke by providing 16 goals and 28 points through 25 outings this year. He found the back of the net against Chicago on Tuesday, giving him eight goals and 13 points over his last eight appearances. Tampa Bay has goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy back, but he's been a mixed bag with a 2.74 GAA and an .894 save percentage through eight contests.

Claude Giroux, OTT at STL ($21): Giroux is riding a four-game scoring streak going into tonight's outing with three goals and six points over that stretch. Through 23 contests this year, he has nine goals and 23 points -- not bad for his price point. The Blues aren't particularly good defensively, ranking 23rd while allowing 3.32 goals per game.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at PHI ($32): Ovechkin's play this season has reflected his age. The 36-year-old has five goals and 16 points in 25 contests. That's not terrible, but it's far below what you'd want from a player at his price point. Ovechkin has been particularly ineffective recently, going 10 straight games without a goal while registering just four assists over that stretch.

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at VAN ($30): Similar to Bennett, part of the reason I'd rather avoid Tkachuk tonight is because the Canucks have been hard to score against this season. Additionally, the 26-year-old is having a disappointing campaign by his standards with five goals and 20 points in 28 contests. He's been limited to just two goals and three points over his last 13 games.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. TBL ($23): Bouchard has been an easy recommendation recently. He's on a 12-game point streak in which he's contributed five goals and 18 points. The 24-year-old reached the 40-point milestone in each of his past two campaigns, but he's found another level this year with eight goals and 30 points through 26 contests.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. FLA ($22): Hronek continues to be a steady contributor this season. He has recorded at least a point in 21 of 29 contests this year, giving him two goals and 27 points. The 26-year-old chipped in an assist in each of his last two appearances. You could also consider his teammate, Quinn Hughes, who is significantly more expensive, but also a bigger offensive contributor.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS at PHI ($22): Carlson has recorded at least 70 points in three separate campaigns with the latest instance of that coming in 2021-22, but this is shaping up to be a substantially less productive year. He has a goal and 15 points through 25 contests in 2023-24, including just four assists with the man advantage. The 33-year-old isn't showing any signs of rebounding either, registering four assists over his last nine outings.

Darnell Nurse, EDM vs. TBL ($19): While the Oilers have enjoyed a resurgence, Nurse's production hasn't risen with his teammates. He has just a goal and four points over his last 12 contests, and that looks even worse when you consider that run includes a three-assist performance versus Anaheim on Nov. 26. Over 26 appearances this year, he's been limited to four goals and nine points. He is a steady source of blocked shots (59 this season), but that's not enough to warrant selecting him tonight.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.