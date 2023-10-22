NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 23

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL is making a big deal out of all 32 teams being in action Tuesday. Of course, to make that work we have a light Monday. Only one game is happening, with the Sabres hosting the Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET. These are two teams with bad goalies (Devon Levi could be good someday, but right now he is inexperienced and banged up) who both rank in the bottom eight in shots on net allowed per game and penalty-kill percentage since the start of last season. That makes for a nice opportunity for some single-game DFS. You have $90 to allot to five players. Your Superstar will earn you 1.5 times the points. Here's the roster I landed on.

SUPERSTAR

Cole Caufield, MON at BUF ($21): The only thing Caufield really has left to show in the NHL is the ability to stay healthy. He has 49 goals over the prior two seasons, but in 113 games played. This year he's been healthy, and he has a four-game point streak. He's also put five shots on net in each of his last three games.

FLEX

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. MON ($29): All the young talent on the Sabres, and Thompson is the one that has been minted as a star. That's what happens when you have 47 goals and 47 assists in a year. Thompson only has one point to start this season, but he's been rather unlucky. He's put 24 shots on net through five games, and his 4.2 shooting percentage will probably triple by the time all is said and done. However, I've eschewed him as my Superstar owing to his slow start on the points front.

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. MON ($23): Thompson's 47 goals stole the show last year, but Skinner had back-to-back 30-goal seasons himself. He also had 21 power-play points last season. That's notable, given that the Canadiens have the 29th-ranked penalty kill since the start of last year.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. MON ($22): You don't need a defenseman in your lineup Monday, but you'll want Dahlin. He's on a four-game point streak, which is the kind of production you want from any player, regardless of position. The Swede is also coming off a 73-point season where he put 204 shots on net.

Josh Anderson, MON at BUF ($15): With salaries on this level, I needed a lower-salary guy to fit under the cap, and with three Sabres on my roster, I figured I'd find a Canadien to balance things out. That would be Anderson. He had 21 goals last season, and he's coming off a game where he had five shots on net. On top of that, he's averaged 4:34 per game on the power play over his last two outings, and more time with the extra man boosts his fantasy upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.