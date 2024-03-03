NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 3

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

What's on the docket for the NHL on Sunday? How do four games in the evening suit you? That's good with me, especially because I've looked into the matchups to find the players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Laurent Brossoit, WPG at BUF ($23): Both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. However, the Jets have the NHL's best backup in Brossoit. While he's working in support of the Vezina favorite Connor Hellebuyck, he's still registered a 2.26 GAA and .922 save percentage. As for the Sabres, they sit bottom-10 in goals.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT at EDM ($25): Nedeljkovic has posted a 2.67 GAA and .915 save percentage backing up Tristan Jarry and is in line to start Sunday, but I don't think he'll necessarily keep up this production based on a career .908 mark. Then there are the Oilers, who are top-six in goals and feature two of the NHL's top offensive players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

CENTER

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN vs. SAN ($24): Eriksson Ek has already hit a personal-high of 28 goals, with 12 of those coming with the extra man. His role as top center on the lead power play benefits him heading into this matchup as the Sharks rank last in GAA and shots allowed while maintaining a bottom-five penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. WPG ($27): Thompson has been almost as productive as last year, but has also recently dealt with injury. He's put 183 shots on net through 51 games, though the Jets have held opponents to an average of 29.7. More to the point, Laurent Brossoit's aforementioned stats are the primary reason for caution when it comes to Thompson.

WING

Brock Boeser, VAN at ANA ($28): Boeser has been streaky, but he's on another excellent streak where he's found the scoresheet in six straight with five goals and three assists - including three in a row with a PPP. The Ducks sit bottom-six in GAA, shots on goal allowed, and penalty-kill percentage, so Boeser could stay hot.

Anthony Duclair, SAN at MIN ($16): Duclair is getting a chance to skate on the Sharks' first unit and has also recently been playing the bulk of the power-play minutes for the rebuilding squad. He's also registered two points twice over his last six games with 20 shots during that stretch. Filip Gustavsson has really struggled since returning from injury with a 3.91 GAA and .879 save percentage across 14 appearances.

WINGS TO AVOID

Troy Terry, ANA vs. VAN ($21): Terry has notched 46 points in 55 games. While 10 of those have come on the man-advantage, none have come in his last 11 outings and he's now down on the second unit. The Canucks list a below-average penalty kill, though Terry hasn't been able to take advantage of that of late. Meanwhile, Thatcher Demko has posted a 2.55 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. WPG ($21): Skinner fared well on Saturday with three points, but that gives him six from 15 games since coming back from injury. And the Sabres have actually dropped him to the second line. Facing the Jets and Laurent Brossoit on the second leg of a back-to-back likely won't help.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG at BUF ($21): Morrissey went off for three assists on Saturday and has picked up multiple helpers from five of his last six appearances. Since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started Saturday, Eric Comrie will likely start Sunday. And over the last two seasons with the Sabres, he's struggled to an .881 save percentage.

Jonas Brodin, MIN vs. SAN ($21): Rookie Brock Faber has been Minnesota's workhorse defender this season, yet he's recently cooled down. Meanwhile, Brodin has picked things up with nine points and 33 shots through 15 games. As previously noted, the Sharks are last in GAA and shots allowed, so Brodin should keep it going.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Kris Letang, PIT at EDM ($20): Letang has recorded 37 points, though the veteran defenseman is on the road for the second straight night. He's also only managed three points with the extra man, having lost his role on the first unit to Erik Karlsson. The Oilers have a middling penalty kill, but they're also top-five in shots allowed. Calvin Pickard is in line to get the start, and he enters with a 2.53 GAA.

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA vs. VAN ($13): Freshman defenseman Mintyukov has produced 24 points and could be in for a bigger role with Cam Fowler injured. However, he still isn't on the lead man-advantage and has been held to one shot or fewer seven times in his last nine games. Throw in Thatcher Demko's 2.55 GAA, and Mintyukov's role isn't large enough to entice me.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.