NHL Parlay Picks for Wednesday, April 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Wednesday, April 3

The National Hockey League has five games on tap for Wednesday night, with two games in the early window with 7 p.m. ET puck drops, and three games with a puck drop of 9:30 p.m. ET or later. Two of the games are nationally televised on TNT, too, with the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers battling at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m, and the Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars doing battle at 9:30 p.m. Let's get started!

NHL fans in North Carolina can now claim over one thousand dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos -- such as the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code -- with online sports betting now live in NC.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Lightning at Maple Leafs

The Lightning (41-26-7) and the Maple Leafs (43-22-9) tangle at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and it's a key battle in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs are six points clear of the Lightning, while they're four points behind the Florida Panthers with two games in hand. It's important for seeding purposes.

The Leafs are 21-13-3 at Scotiabank Arena this season, while the Lightning are just 18-16-3 on the road. However, Tampa Bay is an impressive 8-1-1 in the past 10 games, and they're coming on strong.

However, the Detroit Red Wings splashed a little cold water on the Lightning at Amalie Arena last time out, stunning the Bolts 4-2 as the Under (6.5) cashed. That's four straight Under results for the Lightning.

The Maple Leafs are on a 4-0-1 run to the Over at home in the past five games, including a 6-4 win over the aforementioned Panthers last time out behind Ilya Samsonov. The Over is 7-2-1 in the past 10 games overall for Toronto, and it has won six of the past seven games against the Lightning since Game 1 of their playoff series a year ago. The Over is 4-2-1 in the past seven meetings, too, including a wild 6-5 overtime win in Toronto on Nov. 6 in the second regular-season meeting.

Backing Toronto lightly is worth the play, especially for Same-Game Parlay (SGP) players, but the best play is the Over. Five of the past six meetings, including both regular-season meetings this season, have resulted in an overtime finish, with the Leafs going 5-0 in those games.

Maple Leafs ML (-115 at FanDuel)

Over 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

The FanDuel North Carolina promo code gets new players $250 in bonuses after registering and making an initial wager.

Devils at Rangers

The Devils (36-35-4) were dusted 6-3 by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins last time out, and now they travel through the tunnel to meet the nemesis Rangers (50-21-4) in the World's Most Famous Arena.

The Blueshirts have dominated this series, winning all three regular-season meetings, while outscoring the Devs 13-5. New York has covered all three on the puckline, including last time out as a favorite at the Garden on March 11.

Igor Shesterkin (32-16-2, 2.64 GAA, .912 SV%, 3 SO) has consistent this season, posting a 2.64 GAA at home and on the road. He is 2-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .945 SV% in two starts against the Devils. Vincent Trocheck has been hot for the rangers, going with a goal and 10 assists in the past seven games, while Artemi Panarin has six goals and 14 points in just the past six games, and Adam Fox is good for five goals and 15 points across the past 11 outings.

This is an easy analysis. Playing New York straight up will cost you around two times your potential return. However, backing the Rangers and laying the puck and a half is the play of the night.

Rangers PL (-1.5, +122 at Caesars)

Oilers at Stars

The Oilers (45-23-5) and Stars (47-19-9) tangle in a clash of titans in the Metroplex. Edmonton has won three of the past four meetings, including the past two visits to Dallas. The teams have split the two meetings this season, with the road team victorious in each by a 4-3 score. The Over (6.5) has cashed in both meetings, while going 6-1 in the past seven in the series.

Edmonton is smarting after a 3-2 OTL in St. Louis on Monday, halting a three-game win streak. It is just 2-3-2 in the past seven games on the road.

Dallas completed a four-game road trip with four straight victories, while winning seven in a row overal since March 16. Jake Oettinger (30-13-4, 2.87 GAA, .900 SV%, 2 SO) has allowed two or fewer goals in five straight starts, winning all of them since his last setback March 14. He wrapped up March going 8-2-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .891 SV% with a shutout. The last time he faced Edmonton, however, he coughed up four goals on 24 shots Feb. 17 at home in a 4-3 OTL.

It's no surprise, but Connor McDavid is red-hot for the Oilers, posting four goals with 20 points, including eight on the power play, in just the past eight games. Leon Draisaitl, his partner in crime, has six goals and 13 points in the same eight-game span, while Evan Bouchard has a goal and 16 points with a plus-11 in the past 11 games. The Oilers are a, well, well-oiled machine, and they're a good play as short 'dogs on the road.

Oilers ML (+105 ML at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg Same-Game Parlay+ (+1358 at FanDuel)

Maple Leafs ML vs. Lightning and Over 6.5 - SGP (+235)

Rangers PL (-1.5, +115) vs. Devils

Oilers ML (+102) at Stars

2-Way Parlay (+334 at FanDuel)

Rangers PL (-1.5, +115) vs. Devils

Oilers ML (+102) at Stars

2-Way O! Canada Parlay (+277 at FanDuel)

Maple Leafs ML (-115) vs. Lightning

Oilers ML (+102) at Stars

2-Leg Same-Game Parlay (+235 at FanDuel)