NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, Jan. 27

NHL Pick'Em Today

Nathan Walker Over 3 Hits vs. Vancouver - 7:30 p.m. ET

Walker has struggled to keep himself in the lineup of late, but when he has played, his physicality has been the name of the game. Only twice over his last 18 appearances has the gritty 30-year-old failed to register at least three hits. I'd prefer if the line were 2.5, but I'll settle for the possibility of a push here. Walker was a healthy scratch against Dallas on Saturday, so he figures to be very motivated to make an impact now that he's back in the lineup.

Connor McDavid Over 0.5 Goals vs. Seattle - 9:30 p.m. ET

In the aftermath of McDavid's three-game suspension, so much (perhaps too much) was made about whether the NHL does enough to protect its star players. The simple fact, however, is that McDavid and his camp weren't pleased, and I would fully anticipate a well-rested McDavid coming back with a vengeance tonight. Personally, I'll just go with the Demon play for the world-class center to score a goal, but I think everything is in play -- Over 2.5 Points, Over 3.5 Shots and Over 0.5 Assists (Goblin).

Calvin Pickard Under 22.5 Saves vs. Seattle - 9:30 p.m. ET

Well, apparently this is now an Unders article after we went with two of them last Wednesday and are now back for more. However, there are trends that can't be ignored, starting with the fact that Edmonton is allowing a meager 26.4 shots on net this season, the fourth fewest in the NHL. Combine that with the fact that the Kraken are fifth-worst in the league in shots generated per game (26.5) and it seems unlikely that Pickard is going to face a heavy workload.

