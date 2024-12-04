NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Vladislav Gavrikov Over 1.5 Blocked Shots vs. Dallas - 10 p.m. ET

The Dallas Stars are recording 29.9 shots per game, the 10th-best mark in the NHL, and Gavrikov is leading the Kings in ice time (23:43), so there should be plenty of opportunities for the blueliner to put his body on the line for Los Angeles. He's posted more than 1.5 blocks in each of his last six contests and in 20 of his 25 appearances this year.

Nikita Zadorov Over 2.5 Hits at Chicago - 7:30 p.m. ET

Zadorov has been boom or bust in this category of late, either reaching this mark with three or more hits or posting a big zero over the last five games. Still, the blueliner should bring plenty of physicality in this Original Six matchup -- especially after criticizing the Red Wings for being soft. He should be on the ice plenty and serves mostly in even-strength and short-handed situations that lend themselves more to dishing out hits than power-play ice time.

William Nylander Over 3.5 Shots vs. Nashville - 7:30 p.m. ET

Admittedly, I don't love a lot of the shots on goal props on PrizePicks for Wednesday's four-game slate, but this one is the best of the bunch. It's a high-water mark at 3.5 but a threshold that the winger has reached in six of his last nine outings. Perhaps most importantly, Nylander leads Toronto in power-play ice time per game at 3:40, so you can feel confident that he will be out there when he can rack up a high volume of shots.

