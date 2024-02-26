NHL Picks and Parlays for Monday, February 26

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Monday, February 26

The National Hockey League has a total of four games scheduled for Monday night, including the nationally televised game between the New York Islanders and the Dallas Stars. There are all kinds of possibilities. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Fanatics Sportsbook is officially live in many states with more on the way, including the highly anticipated Fanatics North Carolina promo code when NC launches sports betting in March. If you're in a state that already has Fanatics, check out the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for up to $1,000 in bonus bets with their unique and generous new welcome offer. As always, you can always find the best sportsbook promo codes available at the best sports betting sites at RotoWire.

Islanders vs Stars

The Islanders (23-20-14) roll into the Metroplex to take on the Stars (35-16-8). Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

New York was on the short end of a 4-2 score at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon, and after going for 10 total goals in two games from Feb. 18-20, the Islanders suddenly have a power outage with just two scores in the past two games.

The Stars scratched out a 2-1 win on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday in Raleigh, and they have cobbled together just four total goals in the past three games, while yielding just eight markers in the span.

Under is the way to go, especially at even-money. You can also pay up and get this at U6.5.

Under 6 (+100 at BetMGM)

Get in on the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for $150 in bonus bets instantly when you sign up at BetMGM.

Kings vs Oilers

The Kings (29-17-10) travel to meet the Oilers (33-20-2), with a puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Los Angeles scratched out a 3-2 win in a shootout, and it has won five of the past six games. The Kings also crowned the Oilers 4-0 behind David Rittich in a 4-0 shutout victory on Feb. 10 at Crypto.com Arena, emerging from the All-Star break in grand fashion.

While Cam Talbot (16-13-5, 2.53 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to face Stuart Skinner (25-13-2, 2.72 GAA, .901 SV%, 2 SO) in the rematch Monday, we could be in for another lower-scoring game. These teams have cashed the Under in both meetings so far this season, averaging 4.5 goals per game (GPG).

Under 6.5 (+100 at Caesars)

Bruins vs Kraken

The Bruins (34-12-13) have made it fun on the current Western Conference road trip, win or lose. Boston has played into overtime or a shootout in five consecutive games, going 2-0-3 during the span. They have dropped a pair of 3-2 OT losses against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks heading into the road trip finale.

These teams met on Feb. 15 in Beantown, with the Kraken coming away with a 4-1 victory behind Joey Daccord (16-12-10, 2.45 GAA, .919 SV%, 2 SO). It's hard to see the Kraken going with Philipp Grubauer (7-9-1, 2.99 GAA, .892 SV%) over Daccord, but that's who is currently projected to go.

The road team has won four straight meetings in this series after Boston won the initial battle back on Feb. 1, 2022 in Boston. The Under has cashed in four of the five meetings, too.

Not only is Boston the play on the ML, but back the Under in Same-Game Parlays.

Bruins ML (-137 at FanDuel)

Under 5.5 (-108 at FanDuel)

Sports betting is going live in North Carolina on March 11. Stay up to date on the latest North Carolina sports betting info -- including launch details North Carolina betting promos -- here at RotoWire.

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg Under Parlay (+592 at FanDuel)

Under 6.5 (-120) - Islanders vs. Stars

Under 6.5 (-104) - Kings vs. Oilers

Under 5.5 (-108) - Bruins vs. Kraken

2-Leg Parlay (+259 at FanDuel)

Under 6.5 (-120) - Islanders vs. Stars

Under 6.5 (-104) - Kings vs. Oilers

Same-Game Parlay (+224 at FanDuel)