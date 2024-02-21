NHL Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, February 21

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Wednesday, February 21

The National Hockey League has a total of five games on the Wednesday night slate, with two games nationally televised on TNT. There are plenty of parlay possibilities to help continue to build up that bankroll. We'll focus mostly on the late-night slate. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Flyers vs Blackhawks

The only play from the early slate involved the two teams playing in the first game of the TNT doubleheader. The Flyers (29-20-7) and Blackhawks (15-38-3) lock horns at United Center in Chicago, with a puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Flyers have won seven of the past nine meetings in this series, while going 3-1 in the past four trips to the Windy City. The winner of each of the past 10 games in this series has scored at least three goals, and the has a 4-3 edge in the past seven in the series.

With an awful record, Chicago hasn't had a ton of marquee games, but look for super rookie Connor Bedard to show out in a rare national television appearance, as the Blackhawks upend the Flyers.

Blackhawks ML (+165 at BetMGM)

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks

The Maple Leafs (30-16-8) rolled up a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues to kick off the Western Conference road trip, now they take aim on the Coyotes (23-28-4) at Mullett Arena.

Surprisingly, Arizona has won four straight meetings in this series, including a 6-3 win on home side last season on Dec. 29, 2022. In fact, if you bet the Coyotes, an underdog in each of those games, you'd be ahead +665 in the two meetings last season, and +1241 in four games across the past two years!

The run should come to an end, however. Auston Matthews returns to his home state of Arizona, and the Toronto offense has been running hot lately. The Leafs have amassed 21 goals in the past four games, going for four or more goals in each game, while posting three or more goals in six in a row.

The Coyotes limp in with an 0-9-1 mark across the past 10 games, while averaging just 2.3 goals per game (GPG). Arizona has allowed 4.6 GPG in the same 10-game span. Look for the Leafs to roll, covering on the puck line.

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +125 at FanDuel)

Bruins vs Oilers

The Bruins (33-12-11) and Oilers (33-18-1) should be a banger, and the game might resemble a couple of buddies playing a not-so-friendly, high-scoring game of NHL '24.

While the Under has cashed in eight of the past nine meetings in this series, we should get plenty of offense on Wednesday night. Boston has scored four goals in each of the past two games, after a total of eight goals in the five games prior. The offense appears to be back on track, coming against two decent Western Conference teams, the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars.

The Oilers offense has been insane in the past four outings, going for 21 goals, or 5.3 GPG, while cashing the Over in all four contests. They've needed every bit of that offense, allowing 20 goals in the past five games, or 4.0 GPG. It's no surprise the Over is 5-1 in the past six games, too.

The defense and goaltending has struggled, and the offense is hot for Edmonton. The offense is heating up for Boston, and it wouldn't be shocking to see us get to a double-digit goal total. Back the home side, too, if you're a Same-Game Parlay player.

Oilers ML (-142 at DraftKings)

Over 6.5 (+100 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg Same-Game Parlay+ (+1826 at FanDuel)

Blackhawks ML (+160) vs. Flyers

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +125) at Coyotes

Oilers ML (-146) vs. Bruins

Over 6.5 (+100) - Oilers vs. Bruins

Three-Leg Parlay (+1070 at FanDuel)

Blackhawks ML (+160) vs. Flyers

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +125) at Coyotes

Over 6.5 (+100) - Oilers vs. Bruins

Same-Game Parlay (+229 at FanDuel)