NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props Tonight

NHL Picks Tonight: Free NHL Bets for Friday, March 1

Just three games of NHL action to sink our teeth into tonight and these are the types of matchups that are not for the faint of heart. We do have one tough divisional rivalry between the Flyers and Capitals, with both teams playing meaningful games as the Flyers try to stay in the playoff picture and the Caps try to get into Wild Card contention. Then we've got the Coyotes visiting the Senators with the Yotes on the second night of a back-to-back and the Senators just being, well, the Senators. Finally, the Devils travel to Anaheim to fly with the Ducks who just played in San Jose 24 hours ago. The Devils are also hunting a playoff spot in the East, so they'll be raring to go. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight as we try to make the most out of what we've got in front of us with this slate.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Coyotes, Senators over 6.5 (-118 on FanDuel)

This one could get messy. The Senators are coming off three days rest after a short road trip where they dropped two games and allowed 10 combined goals. The Yotes are playing their third road game in four nights, losing 4-2 in each of their previous two contests. It's hard to trust the goalies and defensive units for either of these teams, so I like the chances for this one to be a race to four goals as well.

Devils, Ducks under 6.5 (+100 on DraftKings)

We'll take the even-money line on this under. The Ducks played last night and dropped six goals in their 6-4 win in San Jose. The Devils were in San Jose on Tuesday and won 7-2. They've been resting in Anaheim longer than the home team Ducks have. I think the Ducks showcase why they're a lottery pick team again this season and have an ugly showing. The Devils are basically playing playoff games from here on out as they fight for a postseason position, so I like them to keep it clean and shut the Ducks down.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Scott Laughton over 0.5 points (+110 on DraftKings)

Laughton has four goals and six assists in his last 10 outings and is an impressive +11. He gets second-line minutes at even strength and on the power play and is on the Flyers' top penalty kill unit. He even potted a shorthanded goal two games ago, while the Capitals surrendered a shorthanded goal in their last game. He had a seven-game point streak before getting blanked in his last time out, so I like him to get back on the scoresheet again tonight.

Shane Pinto over 0.5 points (-113 on FanDuel)

Pinto's been rolling since he returned to the lineup following a 41-game suspension for improperly betting on sports. He has 12 points in his last 15 games and is centering the top line at even strength and on the power play. I like the Senators to score a handful tonight, and I love Pinto to be involved.

Happy hunting y'all!