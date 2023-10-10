NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets for Opening Night

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: October 10th

Happy New Year, everyone! The 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season is scheduled to get underway with a triple-header on Tuesday night, and there is plenty of money to be made in the process. Hopefully, you've caught a handful of the preseason games to get you ready for the slate, but if not, that's fine, too. We're here to help. Let's get off on the right foot and get into the black immediately, building a bankroll for the holidays, the rest of the NHL season, and the playoffs.

Good luck with your plays! Let's get started.

Predators vs Lightning

The Predators named Andrew Brunette as the organization's fourth head coach, replacing the underachieving John Hynes. Nashville managed just 92 points last season, good for 10th place in the Western Conference, three points out of a playoff spot. Nashville has traditionally been a defense-first team, with scoring at a premium, but Brunette figures to change that mindset.

The Lightning, of course, have had plenty of offensive success. This is a team which lit the lamp 283 times in 82 games in 2022-23, as opposed to just 229 markers for the Preds. The 28-year-old Juuse Saros struggled in two showings against the Lightning last season, going 0-1-1 with a 3.99 GAA and .889 SV%. That's good for the Tampa Bay offense, and it will need to produce more with Andrei Vasilevskiy recovering from back surgery in late September. Jonas Johansson won't be nearly as much of a brick wall. I think we get a fair share of goals in this opener at Amalie Arena. If it makes you feel better, buy down a half or full goal.

Over 6 (-125 at BetMGM)

Blackhawks vs Penguins

The Blackhawks secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, nabbing potential generational talent Connor Bedard. He'll make his league debut against future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby, although the Penguins might be a little shorthanded with Jake Guentzel listed as a game-time decision due to an ankle injury.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be between the pipes for the Blackhawks, and you would think that bodes well for the home side. However, he allowed just two goals on 40 shots in his final regular-season start at Pittsburgh on April 11, a 5-2 road victory by the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are going to be scrappy, and they're worth a roll of the dice on Opening Night, playing lightly on the moneyline as big underdogs. We'll be a little more conservative, and take the 'dog on the puck line.

Blackhawks +1.5 PL (-122 at FanDuel)

Seattle Kraken at Las Vegas Golden Knights

The defending Stanley Cup champions will raise the banner on Opening Night at T-Mobile Arena. After that, Vegas will look to get off to a quick start against a team which it has handled well in two seasons. Seattle is just 1-7 all-time against Vegas, with the Golden Knights winning three of four meetings at T-Mobile Arena. The Kraken was much better last season, and topped the Golden Knights in November on The Strip. Seattle has a top-notch goaltender in Philipp Grubauer. Vegas gives the nod to Adin Hill, who became a star and a household name finishing strong down the stretch and into the postseason. Now, Hill's name is etched upon the Cup.

I think this game gets off to a little bit of a sluggish start, as those long, drawn-out ceremonies before games tend to throw off the pregame routine and rhythm of the game early on. This won't be confused with a defensive slog, but it won't be fire-wagon hockey, either. The Under cashed in the final three regular-season meetings in 2022-23, and we'll get another total leaning low Tuesday.