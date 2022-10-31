NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets and Props for Monday, October 31

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Monday, October 31

It's Halloween! Taking bets: Halloween is hands down the best holiday (-1000000000). Before you dive into all the candy, I've got a handful of treats for you from the 3 games on the NHL slate.

Capitals vs Hurricanes

Despite varying opinions on how these teams would shake out heading into the season, through 8 and 9 games respectively, they actually look strikingly similar on paper. Caps goal differential = +2. Canes goal differential = +3. The Caps have surrendered the same amount of goals as the Canes have scored (26), and have scored five better (28) than the Canes have allowed (23). They're both coming off bounce-back victories after embarrassing losses. The Caps blanked the Predators after getting blanked themselves by the Stars. The Hurricanes rallied from behind in the 3rd to beat the Flyers in overtime after the Isles spanked 'em on home ice 6-2. This, my friends, is why they call it gambling.

NHL Picks for Capitals-Hurricanes

Under 6.5 -120

Goal In First Ten Under 0.5 +125

Martin Necas (CAR) over 2.5 shots on goal +125

Red Wings vs Sabres

Important question: are the Sabres good? Another important question: are the Red Wings good? On some nights, the answer for both is a bona fide yes. They have exciting pieces on both ends of the ice that make games fun to watch (and gamble on). But on others, they look like the teams in the thick of prolonged rebuilds. Who will we get tonight? Both teams have played mostly tight games so far this season, and I expect this one to be tight too. Unless of course, one team decides it's ready to take the next step while the other just says "nah just kidding" when it comes to actually being a good hockey team.

NHL Picks and Props for Red Wings-Sabres

Sabres ML -140

Over 6.5 +105

Rasmus Dahlin over 2.5 shots on goal +115

Kings vs. Blues

The Blues started the season 3-0 and looked rock solid in all of those games. I know because I actually watched them. Then when I got my hopes up thinking I know everything there is to know about Craig Berube's bunch, they drop four in a row and I burnt my hand placing a few bets on those games. They also have the least amount of goals scored in the entire league so far with only 18 in seven games. Their opponent tonight is a team that I've also burnt my hand on though. The Kings have scored the second-most amount of goals (36) but have also surrendered the second-most (41). Again, this is gambling, people. Of course the NHL served us some sour candy on Halloween!

NHL Picks and Props for Kings-Blues

Blues ML -120

Goal In First Ten over 0.5 -155

Team Total Goals, Kings over 2.5 -155

Happy hunting y'all!

