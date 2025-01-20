Aaron Ekblad Injury: Making progress

Ekblad (upper body) skated before Monday's practice and felt better than he thought he would, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Ekblad has missed the last five games, and it remains unclear if he will play against Anaheim on Tuesday. Still, head coach Paul Maurice believes the 28-year-old defender will return during Florida's four-game road trip. Ekblad has generated two goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 59 hits through 41 appearances this season. Tobias Bjornfot has been filling in on the blue line due to Ekblad's absence.