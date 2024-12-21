Aaron Ekblad News: Sets up game-winner

Ekblad notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Ekblad has racked up five points, including a pair of power-play assists, over his last three contests. His assist Friday set up Aleksander Barkov on the game-winner at 4:43 of overtime. Ekblad remains on the top pairing for the Panthers, and his offense has taken a step forward since he returned to power-play duties. He's up to 19 points, 64 shots on net, 48 hits, 47 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 34 appearances. The blueliner had just 18 points over 51 appearances in the 2023-24 regular season.