Aatu Raty News: Nabs helper in win

Raty produced an assist, two shots on goal, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Raty has racked up four points over his last three contests. The 22-year-old has taken advantage of moving up to the third line, which has unlocked steadier offense while the Canucks deal with multiple injuries to centers. Raty has 11 points, 30 shots on net, 76 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 30 appearances this season.