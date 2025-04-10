NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We're now exactly a week away from the regular season, but before we get to the playoffs, we have some busy days left, including tonight's 10-game set. With plenty of options to wade through, here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

At this stage of the season, you'll want to verify each player's availability before game time. Teams already in the playoffs will be much more willing to scratch a player for the most minor of ailments or just outright healthy scratch a star for the sake of having them fresh for the playoffs. We're also likely to see backup goaltenders get more use. To some extent, it makes teams out of the playoffs a little more predictable, but those squads are likely to lean more heavily on young talent at this time of the year, so draft-lottery bound teams have quirks to consider as well.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. ANA ($8,100): Kuemper has been one of the league's best goaltenders recently, posting a 10-3-1 record, 1.21 GAA and .949 save percentage over his past 14 appearances. Anaheim is a favorable opponent, too, ranking 27th in goals per game with 2.71. The only issue is Kuemper has played in the Kings' past four games, so Los Angeles might give David Rittich ($8,100) the start instead. Rittich has stopped 40 of 42 shots across three appearances against the Ducks this campaign, though, so Rittich would still be worth starting if he gets the nod over Kuemper.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. NAS ($7,700): Vejmelka has looked good recently with a 4-1-1 record, 1.65 GAA and .940 save percentage across his past six outings. A game against Nashville is a good opportunity to extend that run – the Predators rank last in goals per game with 2.54.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. DET ($7,700): Bobrovsky hasn't done quite as well as he did in 2023-24, but he's been solid enough with a 32-18-2 record, 2.42 GAA and .907 save percentage across 52 outings. Meanwhile, Detroit is 6-12-1 over its past 19 outings while averaging 2.53 goals per game. Although not mathematically eliminated, the Red Wings are expected to miss the playoffs.

VALUE PLAYS

Charlie Coyle, COL vs. VAN ($4,800): Coyle has been outstanding over his last three appearances, providing a goal and six points over that stretch. That has been a rough campaign for him overall – he has 30 points in 80 outings, down from 60 points during the 2023-24 regular season – but Coyle seems intent on ending the year on a good note.

Andre Burakovsky, SEA at VGK ($4,800): Burakovsky has four goals and 12 points across his last 11 outings. He's been a steady contributor over that stretch, being held off the scoresheet just three times. This has been the only significant hot stretch this campaign, but it might hold out for the remainder of the campaign.

Aatu Raty, VAN at COL ($4,300): Raty has excelled in the AHL this campaign with 17 goals and 39 points in 41 appearances with Abbotsford. He had just two goals and four points across his first 22 appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25, though, in large part because he averaged just 9:37 of ice time. His playing time has jumped to 12:38 over his past seven outings, and that's coincided with him finding his scoring touch, supplying five goals and six points.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Elias Lindholm (C - $5,900), David Pastrnak (W - $8,600), Morgan Geekie (W - $6,200)

Boston has won just two of its past 13 games, but that hasn't prevented this trio from excelling. Pastrnak naturally headlines this unit, contributing an unreal 14 points (six goals) over his past five appearances. That gives him 41 goals and 100 points across 79 appearances in 2024-25. He hasn't been doing it alone, though, at least not recently. Geekie has been a huge help, collecting eight goals and 18 points over his past 11 appearances. That outburst has thrust him to the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his career – the 26-year-old's previous personal best was 17 markers.

Lindholm rounds out this line. He's been a disappointment this campaign with 16 goals and 43 points in 79 outings, but like his linemates, he's done well lately, contributing three goals and five points over his past four appearances, so this trio is firing on all cylinders.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Dylan Strome (C - $6,600), Alex Ovechkin (W - $8,400), Taylor Raddysh (W - $3,700)

Ovechkin has established a new all-time goal record, but he can extend the gap tonight. He's been phenomenal this season (42 goals, 69 points in 61 outings), and Ovechkin has been especially effective over his past 27 appearances, including 20 goals and 35 points. Strome has also had a great campaign with 25 goals and 51 points in 77 outings, including two goals and eight points across his past five appearances.

Raddysh hasn't done much from an offensive perspective, though, recording seven goals and 27 points in 75 outings in 2024-25. His price is very low, but you should only consider taking him if you find yourself without the budget for anyone of higher value.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. VAN ($7,100): Makar is easy to recommend. He's having a superb season, even by his high standards, supplying 30 goals and 91 points in 79 outings. Makar has kept producing with six goals and 16 points over his past 12 appearances.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at COL ($6,200): At the other end of that game is another amazing blueliner. Hughes has 16 goals and 74 points over 64 appearances this campaign, including two goals and 14 points over his past 14 games. Injuries have held him back a little this campaign, but this is still his third straight year with at least 70 points.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. NAS ($6,000): Sergachev is coming off a three-point (one goal) performance over Seattle on Tuesday. That brings him up to 15 goals and 51 points in 73 outings in 2024-25. Nashville ranks 26th in goals allowed per game with 3.31, so Sergachev has an opportunity to build off that strong showing.

