Aatu Raty headshot

Aatu Raty News: One of each Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Raty scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and logged five hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Raty has five goals and a helper over his last seven contests. The 22-year-old is still filling a bottom-six role, but that productivity could be enough to earn him trust with more minutes late in the campaign. He's now at 10 points, 28 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-2 rating across 29 appearances this season.

Aatu Raty
Vancouver Canucks
