Aatu Raty headshot

Aatu Raty News: Pens two-year pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Raty signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Vancouver on Monday.

Raty collected 17 goals and 40 points in 43 AHL regular-season appearances with Abbotsford last campaign. He also had seven goals, four assists, 34 shots on net and 80 hits across 33 NHL outings with Vancouver in the 2024-25 regular season. Raty will compete for a depth role with the big club during training camp.

Aatu Raty
Vancouver Canucks
