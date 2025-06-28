Adam Benak News: Stolen by Minnesota in Round 4

Benak was the 102nd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Czechia, Benak came over to North America in 2024-25 to play for Youngstown of the USHL. He averaged north of a point-per-game (17 goals and 59 points in 56 regular-season appearances), finishing ninth overall in scoring in a league in which no one seems to put up significant offensive numbers. Benak's skill and creativity have kept him on the prospect map for a while despite being undersized at 5-foot-7 and about 160 pounds. You have to be an exceptional talent to succeed in the NHL at that size. The hope for Minnesota is that Benak can add 15-20 pounds of muscle and still maintain his elusiveness.