Adam Edstrom headshot

Adam Edstrom Injury: Lands two-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 1:14pm

Edstrom (lower body) signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Edstrom earned five goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 94 hits across 51 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. He sustained a lower-body injury against Boston on Feb. 1 and missed the final 31 games of the year. However, he should be ready for the beginning of training camp after having surgery to address the issue. Edstrom could occupy a bottom-six role with the Rangers going into the 2025-26 campaign.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers
