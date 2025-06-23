Adam Edstrom Injury: Lands two-year contract

Edstrom (lower body) signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Edstrom earned five goals, four assists, 40 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 94 hits across 51 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. He sustained a lower-body injury against Boston on Feb. 1 and missed the final 31 games of the year. However, he should be ready for the beginning of training camp after having surgery to address the issue. Edstrom could occupy a bottom-six role with the Rangers going into the 2025-26 campaign.