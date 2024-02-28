NHL Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, February 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Wednesday, February 28

The National Hockey League has just two games on tap for Wednesday night, including the nationally televised game between the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers on TNT. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Blue Jackets vs Rangers

The Blue Jackets (19-28-10) and the Rangers (39-17-3) meet at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Blue Jackets posted a 4-2 victory at Nationwide Arena in the front end of the home-and-home series as moderate underdogs (+149) as the Under (6.5) cashed. Columbus has alternated wins and losses in the past six outings dating back to Feb. 13, and the Under is 3-1 in the previous four outings.

Dmitri Voronkov opened the scoring with a power-play goal for the Jackets, but Artemi Panarin leveled the score to close out the first period, tied 1-1. Kirill Marchenko scored early in the second, giving the Blue Jackets a 2-1 win, then Adam Edstrom brought the Rangers back to level again midway through the period. However, Jack Roslovic scored just 46 seconds later to give Columbus a 3-2 lead, and that stood up as the game-winning goal, as the Blueshirts never threatened again.

Elvis Merzlikins (11-12-7, 3.29 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO) turned aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced in the first game in C-Bus. He'll likely be opposed by Igor Shesterkin (25-12-1, 2.70 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO).

The stunning loss for the Rangers snapped a 10-game winning streak which spanned from Jan. 27, prior to the All-Star break, to this past Saturday.

Look for the Rangers to return the favor, and New York is a strong bet on the puck line.

Rangers PL (-1.5, +100 at BetMGM)

Blues vs Oilers

The Blues (30-26-2) hook up with the Oilers (34-20-2) in northern Alberta in this nationally televised game on TNT.

The Blues picked up the 6-3 win at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Feb. 15 as the Over (6.5) connected. The Blues were heavy underdogs (+188) in that game, and St. Louis has won as an underdog in three of the past four meetings.

The Oilers doubled up the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night as moderate favorites (-156) as the Under (6.5) just held out. That snapped an 0-2-1 skid in the previous three outings. Edmonton looks for revenge after losing to Jordan Binnington (20-16-2, 2.93 GAA, .909 SV%, 3 SO) in the most recent meeting. He'll likely be opposed by Stuart Skinner (26-13-2, 2.70 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO).

As the Blues have been strong in this series, they're worth a look as underdogs on the puck line, as they shouldn't be trusted straight up.

Blues PL (+1.5, -125 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

2-Leg Parlay (+260 at BetMGM)