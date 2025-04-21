Adam Edstrom Injury: Should be ready for camp

Edstrom (lower body) said Monday that he has undergone surgery and should be fully healthy in time for training camp this spring, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Edstrom sustained a lower-body injury in early February that forced him to miss the remainder of the season, but he indicated Monday that he thought he could have been an option if the Rangers had gone on a playoff run. Now that the season is over, he'll remain with the team for a few weeks to get back to 100 percent, but his injury is unlikely to hinder him for the start of the 2025-26 season.