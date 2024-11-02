Adam Fantilli News: Pockets assist Saturday

Fantilli logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Fantilli has four points over his last five games as he continues to look solid in a middle-six role. He was back in the power-play mix Saturday since James van Riemsdyk was scratched, though Fantilli's role with the man advantage has been slipping lately. The 20-year-old center is still a decent option for fantasy managers in deep formats. He has six points, 29 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 11 contests.