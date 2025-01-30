Fantasy Hockey
Adam Fantilli

Adam Fantilli News: Tallies in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Fantilli scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Fantilli has eight goals and six assists over 13 contests in January. He tied this game at 1-1 with an unassisted tally late in the first period. Fantilli is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 107 shots on net, 66 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances. Sean Monahan (wrist) won't be back until mid-March at the earliest, so Fantilli figures to continue to assert himself on the top line, which has worked out well so far.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets
