Adam Fantilli News: Tallies in overtime win

Fantilli scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Fantilli has eight goals and six assists over 13 contests in January. He tied this game at 1-1 with an unassisted tally late in the first period. Fantilli is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 107 shots on net, 66 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances. Sean Monahan (wrist) won't be back until mid-March at the earliest, so Fantilli figures to continue to assert himself on the top line, which has worked out well so far.