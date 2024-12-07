Adam Gaudette News: Finds helper in win

Gaudette generated an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Gaudette helped out on a Jacob Bernard-Docker tally in the second period. While it's been a head-turning performance from Gaudette in 2024-25, he's often just been a finisher with little playmaking instinct. This was just his second assist of the season, and first since Oct. 14 versus the Kings, to go with 12 goals through 25 outings. The 28-year-old forward has added 33 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's currently on the second line, but with just 9:31 of ice time Saturday, Gaudette's usage remains heavily limited in certain situations.