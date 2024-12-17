NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, December 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Dec. 17

The National Hockey League has a total of 10 games on the scheduled for Tuesday. We're going to focus on the two late-night tips from the Western Conference. We have a couple of strong parlay possibilities in those games. The Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken meet at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena, while the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks tangle at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken

The Senators (15-13-2) and the Kraken (15-15-2) meet at Climate Pledge Arena at 10 p.m. ET.

Ottawa heads into this one with three consecutive victories, outscoring the opposition 11-3. The Senators are also 5-1-0 in the past six games, while the Under is 4-0-2 in that span. Sens goaltending has allowed two or fewer goals in five of those six outings, too.

For the Kraken, they're looking to bounce back from a 5-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning last time out on Saturday as the total (6) pushed at most shops.

Linus Ullmark (10-7-2, 2.52 GAA, .910 SV%, 2 SO) and Joey Daccord (12-6-2, 2.42 GAA, .916 SV%, 1 SO) are the projected goaltenders for Tuesday's battle.

The Senators blanked the Kraken 3-0 in the first meeting Nov. 2 in Canada's capital city behind Anton Forsberg, who kicked aside all 22 shots he faced. Philipp Grubauer started in that loss, allowing two goals on 22 shots.

The Sens scored a goal in each of the periods, with Adam Gaudette lighting the lamp in the first, Brady Tkachuk in the second and Tim Stutzle with an empty-net goal in the third. Stutzle finished with the only two-point night.

Let's back the Senators again on the moneyline, and we'll go low, too.

Senators ML (-115 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+100 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks

The Jets (22-9-1) hit the road to meet the Sharks (11-17-5) at SAP Center in San Jose. The Jets have won three straight in this series, including an 8-3 rout on Oct. 18 in Manitoba as a heavy favorite (-399) as the Over (6) easily connected.

The Jets chased Mackenzie Blackwood, allowing five goals on 18 shots before getting pulled early in the second period. He has since been traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 22 shots, while receiving ample offensive support.

Winnipeg has plenty of offensive stars, going for a goal and three assists each from Vladislav Namestnikov and Neal Pionk, while Cole Perfetti had two goals and four points. Nikolaj Ehlers also lit the lamp twice with a three-point night.

The Sharks have cashed high on the total, averaging 3.5 GPG while allowing 3.5 GPG in the past two outings. The Over is 7-3 in the past 10 outings, too.

Let's back the Jets to get the job done again on the puckline, while going high on the total.

Jets PL (-1.5, +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+953 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Senators ML (-118) at Kraken

Under 5.5 (-105) - Senators at Kraken

Over 5.5 (-134) - Jets at Sharks

Jets PL (-1.5, +110) at Sharks

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+242 at FanDuel Sportsbook)