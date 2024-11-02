Adam Gaudette News: Scores again Saturday

Gaudette scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Gaudette has scored all six of his goals this season over the last five games while filling a bottom-six role. The 28-year-old played in his 10th game of the season and will now require waivers if the Senators want to send him back to AHL Belleville, but that doesn't seem likely while he's playing well. He has seven points, 17 shots on net, eight hits, four PIM and a plus-5 rating. While his offense is hot, his limited role makes him risky as anything more than a streaming option in fantasy.