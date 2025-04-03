Adam Klapka News: Delivers helper in win

Klapka notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Klapka has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. That's strong work for a player that's been under 10 minutes of ice time in five of those contests. For the season, the 24-year-old is at five points, 31 shots on net, 81 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 24 appearances. Klapka is likely to finish 2024-25 in a fourth-line role, so he's not a great option for most fantasy formats.