Adam Lowry News: Puts up assist in win

Lowry logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lowry hasn't scored in six games, but he has five assists in that span. The 31-year-old helped out on Mason Appleton's goal 2:20 into the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Lowry has displayed strong offense for a third-liner with two goals, seven helpers, a plus-11 rating, 15 shots on net and 19 hits through 11 contests this season. His strong two-way play will keep his ice time steady even if his offense takes a dip.