Adam Lowry News: Seals overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Lowry scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Sabres.

Lowry had four shots on net, doled out two hits, blocked two shots and went 15-for-21 at the faceoff dot in a well-rounded effort. His biggest contribution came at 3:59 of overtime when he scored the decisive goal, his fourth tally over the last seven games. The center is up to seven goals, 10 helpers, 38 shots on net, 50 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 27 contests this season. Lowry's locked in on the third line, but he often plays larger minutes whenever the Jets need to rely on his shutdown skills.

