Adrian Kempe News: Helps out on both goals in loss

Kempe registered two assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kempe has five goals and four assists over his last seven outings as he continues to excel in a top-line role. He set up goals by Brandt Clarke and Anze Kopitar in this contest. Kempe has 10 tallies, 11 helpers, 64 shots on net, 25 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances this season. Kempe's all-around production is pretty good, so he should be in fantasy lineups most of the times the Kings are on the schedule, though Wednesday's matchup with the Jets may be an exception.