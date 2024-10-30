Adrian Kempe News: One of each in win

Kempe scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kempe did a little bit of everything in the win. This was his second multi-point effort in the last three games, and his tally was his first since Oct. 20. The 28-year-old winger is up to four goals, 10 points, 25 shots on net, 14 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 outings while playing in his usual top-line role alongside Anze Kopitar. Kempe has been one of the Kings' top all-around forwards over the last two seasons, and that's holding true in 2024-25.