Albert Johansson headshot

Albert Johansson News: Strong defensive effort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Johansson notched an assist, two shots on goal, a plus-2 rating, three hits and seven blocked shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Lightning.

Johansson ended a six-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old defenseman has played in all but one game in January while Jeff Petry (undisclosed) is on injured reserve. The 24-year-old Johansson has just four points with 25 shots on net, 27 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 28 appearances. He's unlikely to be a factor in fantasy given his limited offense, but he can rack up defensive stats when he gets playing time.

