Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alec Martinez headshot

Alec Martinez Injury: Won't return during road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Martinez (groin) won't return during the Blackhawks' current road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Wednesday.

Martinez has been traveling with the Blackhawks during their current five-game road trip, but he's been ruled out for the final three matchups, which will take place Thursday in San Jose, Saturday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim. His earliest chance to return to action will be Nov. 6 against Detroit, and even if he isn't available against the Red Wings, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action sometime in early-to-mid-November.

Alec Martinez
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now