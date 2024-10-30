Alec Martinez Injury: Won't return during road trip

Martinez (groin) won't return during the Blackhawks' current road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Wednesday.

Martinez has been traveling with the Blackhawks during their current five-game road trip, but he's been ruled out for the final three matchups, which will take place Thursday in San Jose, Saturday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim. His earliest chance to return to action will be Nov. 6 against Detroit, and even if he isn't available against the Red Wings, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action sometime in early-to-mid-November.