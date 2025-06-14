Aleksander Barkov News: Nabs assist in win

Barkov logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Barkov has three helpers over the last two games. The 29-year-old opened the series with three scoreless efforts, but he's found his way back on the scoresheet as the Panthers make a push for a second consecutive championship. The center has produced six goals, 14 helpers, 45 shots on net, 50 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 22 playoff appearances.