Aleksei Kolosov News: In backup role Thursday
Kolosov (lower body) will serve as the No. 2 option versus Ottawa on Thursday behind Ivan Fedotov, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Kolosov will fill in for Samuel Ersson, who is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury and won't dress for Thursday's matchup. The 22-year-old Kolosov is still looking for his first win of the season, having gone 0-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA and .863 save percentage to start the campaign. Once the Flyers' netminders are back to 100 percent, Kolosov could be headed for AHL Lehigh Valley.
