Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: In backup role Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Kolosov (lower body) will serve as the No. 2 option versus Ottawa on Thursday behind Ivan Fedotov, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov will fill in for Samuel Ersson, who is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury and won't dress for Thursday's matchup. The 22-year-old Kolosov is still looking for his first win of the season, having gone 0-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA and .863 save percentage to start the campaign. Once the Flyers' netminders are back to 100 percent, Kolosov could be headed for AHL Lehigh Valley.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
