Alex Kerfoot News: Picks three apples Monday

Kerfoot provided three assists and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Kerfoot began his outing with a helper on each of Utah's first two goals. He picked up a secondary helper on Michael Kesselring's goal before delivering the primary pass on Nick Bjugstad's tally minutes later. Kerfoot's final helper arrived on Kevin Stenlund's goal in the third period. Overall, the 30-year-old Kerfoot is up to 17 assists, 28 points and 101 shots on net in 80 appearances this season. While he has struggled at times this season, Kerfoot has played above a point-per-game pace down the stretch with eight points in his last seven games. Kerfoot's offensive impact is limited in a fourth-line role, but he is making the most of his ice time down the stretch.