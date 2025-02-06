Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, February 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of nine games on the schedule for Thursday evening. That includes a doubleheader featuring the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+, while the Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken meet at 10 p.m. ET in the second end of the televised double dip. Let's keep things rolling in a positive direction, as we continue to build bankroll for Super Bowl LIX, the 4 Nations Face-off, etc. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Thursday, Feb. 6

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Utah Hockey Club at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Utah Hockey Club (22-22-9) hit the road to battle the Columbus Blue Jackets (26-21-7) at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Utah picked up a 3-2 overtime victory Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was the fourth straight one-goal game, and the third consecutive contest decided in overtime.

Utah has had a difficult time lighting the lamp lately, scoring 11 goals in the past six outings, or 1.8 goals per game (GPG). It is 1-3-2 in that span while cashing the Under in each of the past five contests.

For the Blue Jackets, they were nipped 3-2 by the Buffalo Sabres on the road Tuesday, also cashing the Under (6). Like Utah, Buffalo has struggled offensive, going for just 2.6 GPG in the past five games, while the Under is 4-1 in the span while cashing at a 10-2 clip in the previous 12 contests since Jan. 11.

The Jackets posted a 3-2 OTW on Jan. 31 in Salt Lake City behind backup Daniil Tarasov, nearly doubling up as a +198 underdog. Nick Schmaltz struck for a power-play goal to open the scoring, and Alex Kerfoot made it 2-0 Utah early in the third. But Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson leveled the score to force OT, and Zach Werenski completed the comeback for the victory. Karel Vejmelka stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced in the OTL. Werenski has been on fire, posting six goals and 25 points with a plus-8 rating in the past 19 outings but is in doubt after missing out against the Sabres on Tuesday.

While we had Tarasov and Vejmelka in that one, Connor Ingram (8-7-4, 3.24 GAA, .884 SV%) and Elvis Merzlikins (19-13-3, 2.96 GAA, .894 SV%, 1 SO) figure to start this one. That's good news for another Under, and bad news for Utah. Columbus should pick up another close win.

Blue Jackets ML (+130 at Bet365)

Under 6 Goals (-110 at BetMGM)

Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames

The Avalanche (31-22-2) and the Flames (26-20-7) meet at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, with a puck drop of 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

This is the first meeting this season. Colorado is hoping to pick up where it left off last season, sweeping the three-game regular-season series while posting five consecutive wins in the series. The Avs have outscored the Flames 23-10 in the span, while picking up seven victories in the past eight in the series since March 13, 2022, too.

Colorado is coming off a 3-0 loss at Vancouver, so it figures to be in a rather foul mood heading into this one. Prior to that, the Avs had consecutive shutout wins, with Mackenzie Blackwood in the crease. The Under has cashed in three in a row for the Avalanche.

As far as the Flames are concerned, they were doubled up by the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs last time out, 6-3, and they're just 2-4-0 in the past six outings, while the Under is on a 4-1 run. While scores have been low lately, Matthew Coronato has been on fire, going for three goals and five points in the past five outings.

Based on series history, you can't go against the visitors, even as a moderate favorite. And, based on the trends for both sides lately, let's go low on the total.

Avalanche ML (-156 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-117 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Wednesday night, our best bet didn't look so hot. With a total that closed at 6.5, our Over play in the Edmonton-Chicago game didn't look good. We had a scoreless first period, and just one goal until the 19:54 mark of the second period. In the third period, we had a total of four goals, and it was 3-3 heading into overtime. Zach Hyman of the Oilers struck for a power-play goal to officially cash the miracle Over.

On Thursday, we'll turn our sights to the Blue Jackets, as they're attractive as home underdogs against a Utah team it just beat in SLC.

Blue Jackets ML vs. Utah Hockey League (+130 at Bet365)

Best NHL Bet Record

Yesterday: 1-0 (100.0%, +100)

Year-to-date: 11-8-1 (57.9%, +131)

NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+1282 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blue Jackets ML (+125) vs. Utah Hockey Club

Under 5.5 (+104) - Blue Jackets vs. Utah

Under 5.5 (+104) - Avalanche at Flames

Avalanche ML (-156) at Flames

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+316 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+104) - Blue Jackets vs. Utah

Under 5.5 (+104) - Avalanche at Flames

2-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+269 at FanDuel Sportsbook)