Alex Kerfoot News: Scores early in win

Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Kerfoot's tally was his first of the campaign, and it opened the scoring at 4:41 of the first period. The versatile forward has maintained middle-six minutes despite his recent seven-game point drought. He's up to three points, 17 shots on net, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 11 contests. Kerfoot can move all around the lineup, but he's well off the pace that saw him rack up 45 points in 82 regular-season outings in 2023-24.