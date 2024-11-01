Alex Killorn News: Bends twine in loss

Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Penguins.

After going pointless in his first five games, Killorn appears to be rediscovering his scoring touch with three points in his last five outings. Despite opening the scoring versus Pittsburgh, the veteran forward's tally wasn't enough to spur the Ducks on to victory. While Killorn's days of being a 60-point producer are likely behind him, he could still challenge for the 40-point threshold after coming up just four points shy of that mark last year.