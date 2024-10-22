Alex Killorn News: Fills empty cage

Killorn scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Killorn struck from distance to put the game out of the Sharks' reach. After beginning the season with little success on the top line, Killorn was shuffled down to a third-line role alongside Trevor Zegras and Isac Lundestrom in this clash. Through six appearances, Killorn has one assist, six shots on net, three hits, two blocked shouts, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. Fantasy managers can wait to see if the 35-year-old finds more consistency on offense before snagging him off the waiver wire.