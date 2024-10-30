Alex Killorn News: Provides assist in win

Killorn logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Killorn has earned both of his points this season on empty-netters -- he set up Frank Vatrano's goal into the empty cage to seal Tuesday's win. Killorn's slow start to the year has seen him drop to the third line, which may be a good spot for his reliable checking skills. He's at two points, 11 shots on net, nine hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating over nine outings. With the Ducks still trying to put pieces together on a young roster, Killorn could eventually move up the lineup again to help stabilize a younger forward's performance.