Alex Laferriere News: Scores on power play in win

Laferriere scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Laferriere struck at 8:33 of the second period, and his tally was the game-winner. The winger has three goals and three assists over his last five contests, a strong rebound from the six-game slump that plagued him over the middle of November. He's up to 12 goals, 21 points, 57 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-11 rating over 27 appearances, and four of his points have come on the power play. He's a lock for middle-six minutes in the Kings' lineup, and he could get a little more playing time as long as the team sticks with 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineups.