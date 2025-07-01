Menu
Alex Lyon News: Secures two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Lyon inked a two-year, $3 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.

Lyon put up decent numbers in Detroit last season, going 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 30 regular-season outings. The problem for Lyon was the crowded goalie room with the Red Wings, a situation that won't be much different in Buffalo, as Devon Levi is pushing to be a full-time NHL option.

