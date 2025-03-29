NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 29

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Baseball season is here, but hockey still has time to wrap up. Saturday will be a busy day of sports, and that includes six NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. Here are some recommendations to help you find some DFS success.

SLATE PREVIEW

Among the 12 teams in action, there are two on the second leg of a back-to-back and both will be on the road. The Rangers are visiting the Sharks, though they should be fine offensively against one of the league's worst teams. And Columbus are in Ottawa. A few sides are on the first leg of consecutive days, which could impact Saturday goaltending situations. Assuming the Kings save David Rittich for the Sharks and start Darcy Kuemper against the Leafs, there isn't really much of a difference from other netminding decisions.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, LOS vs. TOR ($7,600): Toronto are seventh in goals per game, but have managed an average of 28.3 shots. They're tough opposition, but Kuemper has been hot and the Kings' defense is elite having only allowed 25.4 shots with the eighth-ranked penalty kill. As for Kuemper, he's produced a 1.10 GAA and .951 save percentage over his last nine starts. With some lackluster goalie options on Saturday, I'll go with him at home given current form even with a potentially difficult matchup.

Alex Lyon, DET vs. BOS ($7,500): The Red Wings' goaltending situation is murky, especially with Petr Mrazek day-to-day. RotoWire's goalie grid has Lyon tapped to start Saturday. Whoever appears between the pipes for Detroit will draw a good matchup as the Bruins are down to 2.63 goals and 26.7 shots per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Elias Lindholm, BOS at DET ($6,000): Lindholm has notched six points in his last eight games, including two with the extra man. It's been a tough season for him, yet he's averaged 3:03 on the man-advantage with 14 points there. And that's favorable for Lindholm as the Red Wings sit last in penalty-kill percentage.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at SAN ($5,500): Lafreniere isn't going to replicate his 28 goals from last season, but he's still recorded 43 points overall. Even though the Rangers - and not the Sharks - are the ones on the second day of a back-to-back, this matchup is still well worth it as San Jose has struggled to an NHL-worst 3.66 GAA while allowed an average of 31.5 shots.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Red Wings vs. Bruins

Marco Kasper (C - $5,500), Alex DeBrincat (W - $7,300), Patrick Kane (W - $7,100)

The careening Bruins enter with a 3.30 GAA. Jeremy Swayman has never turned things around and has given up at least four goals in each of his last four appearances. The Red Wings have a young center working with two veteran wingers, though the trio has proven they can work together and can certainly take advantage of this matchup.

The rookie Kasper has tallied 14 goals and 15 assists through 67 games, with six points in nine with at least three shots from four. Even as the Wings fall from the playoff picture, DeBrincat has certainly delivered with 33 goals and 54 shots across 14 matchups. 26 of Kane's 51 points have come on the power play. That's not an issue here as the Bruins are just above the bottom-10 in penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. CLM ($6,000): Sanderson has taken a real step forward this season, especially as a playmaker. While his seven goals are below the 10 from last year, his 41 assists outpace his previous haul of 38 points. With 157 shots and 144 blocked shots, Sanderson will also set personal-highs in both. The Blue Jackets sit bottom-10 in GAA, shots on goal allowed, and penalty-kill percentage, and don't forget they're also away for the second straight day.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, SAN vs. NYR ($4,100): Due to Sanderson's salary, I wanted a defenseman who wouldn't use up as much of your cap - even if that meant having to parse how to spell Mukhamadullin. The 23-year-old defenseman has moved into a much larger role for the Sharks post-deadline averaging 20:27 with seven assists during his last 14 games. The Rangers are also on the road for the back end while Jonathan Quick has produced an .896 save percentage.

