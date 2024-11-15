Alex Lyon News: Struggles in return
Lyon (lower body) allowed five goals on 28 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Lyon gave up a goal in each of the first two periods and three more in the third as the Ducks pulled off a comeback. This was his first action since Oct. 30, as he had lost his share of the crease before missing a week with the injury. Lyon is now 2-4-0 with a 3.13 GAA and a .903 save percentage over seven appearances this season. Cam Talbot is likely to start in goal versus the Kings on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now